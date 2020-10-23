DB Abram out for Sunday; no new positive tests for Raiders

Johnathan Abram is out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay while undergoing COVID-19 protocol. The Raiders await the return of four key players on Sunday morning.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will not be eligible to rejoin the Raiders from COVID-19 protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Abram on Friday was deemed a high-risk contact of teammate Trent Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As a result, Abram was put on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday and will be quarantined for five days backtracked to his last close contact with Brown.

Because Abram had close contact with Brown on Tuesday, he won’t be able to rejoin the Raiders until at least Monday.

The Raiders had no new positive COVID-19 test results Friday, and no new players had to be excused from their facility, a person close to the situation confirmed.

It is an important development for the Raiders as they await the return of offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good from COVID-19 protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium. All four also were deemed high-risk contacts and are in the same protocol as Abram. However, their last contact with Brown was on Monday, which means they can return Sunday morning provided they clear all remaining hurdles.

Aside from Monday’s short workout, Miller, Jackson. Hudson and Good have missed all of the Raiders’ practices this week in preparation for the game against the Buccaneers. As part of the high-risk contact protocol, affected individuals are not allowed inside team facilities.

Barring any of them testing positive for COVID-19, they will be allowed to rejoin their teammates on Sunday morning in time to play against Tampa Bay. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. as part of NBC’s nationally televised Sunday night game, but because of concerns over the coronavirus, it was moved to 1:05 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game was moved to the later time slot.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is scheduled to address the media Friday from their practice facility in Henderson.

