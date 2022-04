Those interested in trying out for the Raiderettes need to register online.

The Raiderettes perform for the fans as the Raiders battle the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anyone interested in trying out for the Raiderettes has until 5 p.m. Friday to register.

To sign up, visit https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/.

Tryouts will be April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Final auditions are April 19-23.