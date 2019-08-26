DeAndre Washington embracing Raiders opportunity behind Josh Jacobs

Oakland Raiders' DeAndre Washington (33) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders backup running back DeAndre Washington has learned a lot from the veteran running backs around him.

Entering his fourth season as a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech, Washington has played with the likes of former 1,000-yard rushers like Latavius Murray, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Martin.

Now with Martin placed on injured reserve and likely headed for free agency with an injury settlement, Washington is the expected backup for rookie running back Josh Jacobs. And with skills to run between the tackles and to catch the ball out of the backfield, Martin says he’s ready to implement what each of those veterans taught him to further his career.

“Doug, the two years he’s been here, he’s taught me a lot – just how to be a pro,” Washington said Monday. “I wish him nothing but the best. He knows that.

“I’m thankful to be able to play with him and guys like Marshawn, Latavius Murray — just kind of picking up a little bit from each of those guys. I think it’ll be huge for my career.”

Washington didn’t play in the third preseason game against the Packers. He did compile 41 yards and a rushing touchdown plus three catches for 56 yards in the first two exhibitions. That production along with what the Raiders’ brass saw in practice was enough for the club to make the call.

In 39 career games, Washington has rushed for 735 yards with four touchdowns, and caught 52 passes for 321 yards with one touchdown. He dealt with a knee injury throughout last season, but now is fully healthy and ready to compliment Jacobs and fellow running back Jalen Richard.

“Our games are all a little different,” Washington said. “And I think we’re all competitive. But at the same time, we’re all looking to help each other’s game out. So I think that’s what’s huge – there’s no hate in our room.”

Washington is unlikely to play in Thursday’s final preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Peterman gaining confidence

Quarterback Nathan Peterman has been heavily scrutinized since beginning his time with the Raiders thanks to his history of interceptions.

But even as the public gets to see just how tough coach Jon Gruden is with all the QBs through “Hard Knocks,”Peterman says being with the Raiders “absolutely” has been valuable for raising his confidence as a passer.

“He’s going to be hard on us,” Peterman said. “Absolutely he’s going to hold us to a high standard — he wants us to complete every ball out there. And we want that of ourselves as well. But at the end of the day, we know that he believes in us and he wants the best for us.”

Peterman has completed 70 percent of his preseason passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He is likely to play the majority of Thursday’s game.

