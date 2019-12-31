DeAndré Washington would like to stay with Raiders

As the Raiders prepare to move to Las Vegas, running back DeAndré Washington’s contract is up. He recognizes that could mean the end of his time with the franchise.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Running back DeAndré Washington has been a consistent presence on the Raiders’ roster since the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. But as the team prepares to move to Las Vegas in 2020, Washington’s contract is up. He recognizes that could mean the end of his time with the franchise.

“I’ve had a lot of fun here for my four years,” Washington said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

With Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jacobs sidelined for three games in December with a shoulder injury, Washington started each game. In those contests, he had 215 yards on 54 carries with a pair of scores and averaged 4.0 yards per carry.

Washington’s season numbers were decent for a backup running back. He finished 2019 with 387 yards on 108 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also had 36 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown.

As free agency approaches, Washington said he relished the opportunity to show that he can be a feature back.

“That’s what I try to showcase, that’s what I pride myself on and that’s what I try to be,” Washington said.

But even as Washington knows it’s a business, he said there’s definitely a part of him that would like to be a part of opening Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Moreso beyond Vegas, I think this team is building something special. I definitely want to be a part of it,” Washington said. “But it’s a business, so we’ll see what happens.”

