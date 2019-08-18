102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Defensive coordinator enjoying ‘new toys’ on Raiders defense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2019 - 4:16 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — After finishing the 2018 season last in a number of key defensive metrics — including points allowed and sacks — the Raiders set out to improve the unit with a number of culture-changing players.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther had a better name for them on Sunday, terming the acquisitions his “new toys.”

Guenther got his first chance to show off those offseason presents in the Raiders’ 33-26 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, and the first-team defense impressed in its debut.

In four possessions against Cardinals No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray, the Raiders defense held Arizona to just 12 total yards. Factoring in penalties, the Cardinals had a net minus-13 yards when the Raiders’ starters exited after forcing three punts and recording a safety.

“It was fun. There was a lot more speed on the field. We’ve got guys who can cover, guys who can blitz, play the run,” Guenther said. “I told the players, you kind of know what it’s supposed to look like when it’s right, and we had some glimpses of that the other night.”

The starters played only 20 snaps, but in that time the Raiders sent Murray steady pressure — which is a little unusual for a preseason game. At times, the unit seemed to confuse the young quarterback, who finished his second preseason game completing just 3 of 8 passes for 12 yards and adding four more on the ground.

Guenther said the point was to watch new players like linebacker Brandon Marshall, safety Lamarcus Joyner and first-round pick safety Johnathan Abram rush in a live situation.

“I want to see those guys have to communicate and have to do different things instead of playing one or two coverages,” Guenther said.

While some of the blitzes may have appeared exotic at first glance, Guenther said he kept the scheme vanilla for this preseason matchup by playing just three or four coverages.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who played the first six seasons of his career under Guenther with the Cincinnati Bengals, said Sunday that sending so much pressure wasn’t out of the ordinary for the veteran coordinator.

“I think that’s just the way we run defense,” Burfict said. “It’s been like that since I’ve been with ‘Pauly G,’ so nothing new to me.”

Burfict calls the defensive signals as the club’s middle linebacker, and noted that communication is paramount for sending pressure — which is why it’s important for the team that recorded a league-low 13 sacks in 2018 to practice it now.

“I mean, blitzes are obviously a key part of football because you’re going to run them in a down-and-distance that’s key in the game,” Burfict said. “So, I think it’s great that we got it on film and get to coach it when we get in film study.”

Coming over from Cincinnati in the offseason, Burfict is one of the players the Raiders are depending on to help change the defensive culture. He’s been suspended in each of the past three seasons — the first two for repeated violations of player safety rules, and last year for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. But given his strong history with Guenther, there’s reason to believe Burfict’s presence can elevate the Raiders’ defense to a competitive level in 2019.

“I kind of raised him since he was a puppy, and he’s just so smart,” Guenther said. “He knows it all. We can get in and out of different defenses at the line of scrimmage. So it’s like having your quarterback you coached for years running your system on the field.”

If the Raiders continue to get results like they did on Thursday, Guenther, Burfict and the rest of the defense might vastly improve in 2019.

“Hopefully we can continue to get better and understand the details of everything we’re doing,” Guenther said.

Notable

— No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell was on the field for 21 plays Thursday, and Guenther said he was “a lot better” than in his preseason debut against the Rams. While Ferrell was flagged for a pair of illegal use of hands penalties, Guenther called that an easy fix.

— Guenther complimented fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby’s toughness, after HBO’s “Hard Knocks” showed the defensive end insisting on continuing to play despite breaking his hand in the Raiders’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Derek Carr talks receiver depth while rookie Josh Jacobs gets praise - VIDEO
After practice Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talked about the current depth of the receiver position. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams had a lot of praise for rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs and his offensive versatility. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential grass Raiders will play on being tested out by stadium crew - Video
The Raiders have yet to decide which grass they will choose as the turf the team plays on when it comes to Las Vegas in 2020, but the testing process is already underway at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Raiders defense steps up in win over Cardinals - Video
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons discuss three takeaways from the win.
Vegas Nation Mailbag August 15, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden talk Antonio Brown Return - VIDEO
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about Antonio Brown's return to Napa. Head Coach Jon Gruden talks roster cuts and Brown's appearance. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 12 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Myles discuss Antonio Brown's surprise appearance at Raiders Training Camp. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Full Press Conference - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown showed up late to Tuesday's practice in Napa, California and addressed his current situations in the Raiders press conference. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Preseason Game 1 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Heidi, Adam and Michael discuss everything that happened during the Raiders first and final preseason game in Oakland,CA (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks preseason excitement, Peterman and Doss TD connection
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about the competition and excitement of preseason games. Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss talk about their touchdown connection in Doss' hometown. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider Fans say HBO Hard Knocks got them pumped for the season
With the Oakland Raiders being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang asked fans at training camp in Napa what they thought about the team being on the show, how their team was portrayed and their reactions to what they saw. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Talks Plans for Saturday's Preseason Game - VIDEO
Best of the press conference after day 2 of joint Practices with the Los Angeles Rams from Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 11: Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Rams - VIDEO
Adam and Michael discuss everything from the final day of practice before the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams talk about skirmishes with the Raiders - Video
On the second day of the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders joint practices at training camp in Napa, skirmishes broke out between the teams. Rams coach Sean McVay, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Aaron Donald talk about what happened on the field when push came to shove. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams QB Jared Goff gives the Raiders some advice for Hard Knocks - VIDEO
After a joint practice at the Raiders NFL training camp in Napa, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gave some advice for the Raiders who are being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. Running back Todd Gurley spoke about the Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs and head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lamarcus Joyner and Antonio Brown. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp LA Rams first joint practice - VIDEO
The Oakland Raider had their first joint practice with the La Rams before Saturdays first NFL preseason matchup. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken and Adam Hill breakdown recap the days practice.
Raider The Dog - Video
Raider The Dog gave a demonstration of his suspect apprehension abilities at Raiders Training Camp after practice in Napa. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best of Sound Day 9
The best of Jon Gruden's press conference after day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Wrap Up Day 9 - VIDEO
Adam and Michael wrap up day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA before the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks airs.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Raiders Topping Ceremony of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
The Raiders held a topping ceremony in Las Vegas where the last beam to connect the last roof truss was hoisted into the stadium frame. The team also announced their naming rights partner, Allegiant Air. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 8 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up day 8 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Day 7 Raiders Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up an easy day 7 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Wrap Up Day 4 - VIDEO
Michael discusses everything that went on in day 4 of Raiders Training Camp before the players first day off.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall says the Raiders going to Las Vegas is a dream come true
A Cimarron-Memorial product who now plays linebacker for the Oakland Raiders says he'll do everything in his power to be a part of the 2020 roster that will play in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 3 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed and Michael discuss the Raiders first practice in pads from Napa, Ca.
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr, Williams, Incognito speak at Raiders training camp
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive guard Richie Incognito spoke to media following the first day of training camp. Incognito spoke about mental health awareness while Carr and Williams spoke about Antonio Brown.
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders mailbag: Antonio Brown and other players to watch — VIDEO
RJ

Who are the Top 5 players to watch in the 2019 season? What are the latest developments in the Antonio Brown helmet saga? And what can fans expect in the Raiders’ second preseason opponent, the Arizona Cardinals?

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sat ...
5 things to watch: Raiders at Cardinals
By / RJ

Five storylines for the Raiders’ NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.