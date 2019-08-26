107°F
Defensive tackle Corey Liuget played the Raiders 14 times in eight seasons with AFC West rival San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

Liuget’s Chargers compiled a 9-5 record in those games, though Liuget didn’t record one of his 24.0 career sacks against his new team.

And never in those eight seasons did Liuget figure he’d play his home games in the Bay Area.

“I didn’t plan on leaving that place,” he said. “It’s kind of paradise down in San Diego.”

Now, of course, the Chargers aren’t in San Diego and neither is Liuget, as he signed with the Raiders on Sunday. Meeting with reporters for the first time following a Monday walk-through, Liuget, 29, said Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock called him about 12 days ago to express their interest.

Liuget was actually in Las Vegas, going through what he described as a rigorous training regimen. Liguet, a Miami native, said he was working out with a trainer in a warehouse for four hours a day before also undergoing rehab treatments. He suffered a torn quad muscle in Week 11 of the 2018 season, when the Chargers were playing the Denver Broncos.

He was placed on injured reserve to end his season. He called the injury “the most challenging thing I’ve dealt with in my life.”

“But now I’m back and I’m happy. I’m in rare form now,” Liuget said. “And it caused me to actually work on a lot of little things that I wouldn’t have worked on before, as far as different muscle groups.”

The Chargers declined the option on Liuget’s contract in February, making the former first-round pick a free agent for the first time. He reportedly met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals before choosing the Raiders — a team he says runs an ideal defense for his skill-set.

“I fit perfectly,” Liuget said. “I’m just super excited to be in it now.”

Upon the Sunday signing, Gruden touted Liuget’s veteran experience and knowledge as one of the biggest benefits of his presence. Liuget said after two days he can tell his teammates are buying in to Gruden’s message and are working toward a common goal.

But the Raiders’ pass rush — the one that infamously generated 13 sacks in 2018 — also can use some work. And Liuget plans on helping from the interior through not only his play, but also by elevating his teammates.

“That’s one thing that I want to bring to this front, and to this defense, too,” he said, “is understanding the pass rush and how to get off that ball and go get the quarterback.”

While Liuget said he is healthy coming off the quad injury, he will have to work his way into true football shape. He said he’ll need one or two games in order to be properly conditioned for a game.

“Then I can roll through the season,” he said.

Liuget said he wasn’t sure of Gruden’s plans, but he would be fine to play in Thursday’s final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks if asked.

The Raiders do have a crowded defensive tackle group, with nine players currently at the position on the 90-man roster. But with Justin Ellis currently nursing a knee injury — Gruden said Ellis is at least out for the preseason finale, though the club is hopeful for a Week 1 return — there appears to be opportunity for Liuget to contribute early and often.

If he can add to his career sack total, all the better for the Raiders’ new-look defense.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

