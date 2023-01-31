42°F
Raiders

Derek Carr added to Pro Bowl roster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 10:22 am
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game again ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Turns out Las Vegas will get an official chance to say goodbye to Derek Carr after all.

Carr has been added to the Pro Bowl Games, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, as a replacement.

Carr is technically still on the Raiders’ roster, although he is expected to either be traded or released in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt during the second half of an NFL game against the D ...
4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster
By / RJ

Sunday’s victory by the Chiefs propelled punter AJ Cole into Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, joining Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby.

 
Raiders adding more suites at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The Raiders’ plan to add additional suites at Allegiant Stadium is part of the team’s commitment to keeping the over two-year-old facility among the best in the world.

