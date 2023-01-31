Derek Carr added to Pro Bowl roster
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is headed to the Pro Bowl as a replacement player
Turns out Las Vegas will get an official chance to say goodbye to Derek Carr after all.
Carr has been added to the Pro Bowl Games, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, as a replacement.
😂😂😂😂
Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023
Carr is technically still on the Raiders’ roster, although he is expected to either be traded or released in the coming weeks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.