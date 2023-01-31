Derek Carr added to Pro Bowl roster

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is headed to the Pro Bowl as a replacement player

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Turns out Las Vegas will get an official chance to say goodbye to Derek Carr after all.

Carr has been added to the Pro Bowl Games, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, as a replacement.

Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

Carr is technically still on the Raiders’ roster, although he is expected to either be traded or released in the coming weeks.

