Derek Carr among Raiders at Day 1 of offseason program

The Raiders began their voluntary offseason program Monday, and 98 percent of the roster attended, including quarterback Derek Carr, who is negotiating a new contract.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to take the field for an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field before an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As expected, the first day of the Raiders’ first offseason program under new coach Josh McDaniels was drama free Monday.

Of the players on the roster, 98 percent were on hand to begin phase one of the program, which consists of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation over a two-week period.

That included quarterback Derek Carr, who is entering the final year of his contract and involved in negotiations on a new deal. If there was any concern Carr would use Monday — and the offseason program in general — to put pressure on the Raiders to close a deal, he quickly put that to rest.

All offseason activities, except for a three-day mandatory minicamp in June, are voluntary for players, per the collective bargaining agreement.

Along with Carr, tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow, who also are due new contracts, were in attendance. So were offseason additions Chandler Jones and Davante Adams.

After the strength and conditioning portion, the Raiders will transition into phase two of the program, a three-week period that includes on-field workouts consisting of individual or group instruction and drills in which offensive players line up across from offensive players and defensive players line up across from defensive players. No live contact or offensive vs. defensive work is allowed, and all drills must be conducted at a walk-through phase.

The final phase, which lasts four weeks, enables teams to conduct 10 organized team activities in which 11-on-11, 7-on-7 and 9-on-7 drills between the offense and defense are allowed. No live contact is permitted.

Teams also are allowed to hold a mandatory minicamp during phase three.

The Raiders’ camp is scheduled from June 7 to 9.

