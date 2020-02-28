Derek Carr could benefit from Raiders draft class

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks with head coach Jon Gruden on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — The fan in Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was in awe last weekend while watching Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight for the heavyweight championship at the MGM Grand.

But the competitor in him felt something a bit different. It was a kinship of sorts.

“We’re trying to become the heavyweight champion,” Gruden said of the Raiders.

The ongoing quest to hoist a championship belt took Gruden to Indianapolis this week, where more than 300 of the best draft prospects in the country gathered to be poked, prodded, evaluated and interviewed at the NFL scouting combine.

Given the five picks the Raiders own among the first 90 selections in April’s draft, the evaluation work they put in this week could go a long way toward moving them a step closer to their objective.

Another solid draft to back up the impressive haul last year, coupled with some much needed upgrades in free agency, would provide a powerful push forward in Gruden’s third season.

And in a bit of luck, two of the Raiders’ most pressing needs are well represented in both the draft and free agency.

As Gruden alluded to on Thursday, the void created by Antonio Brown’s abrupt departure left them without a dynamic perimeter weapon to stretch defenses, make plays and create space for teammates. It also didn’t help that free agent wide receiver Tyrell Williams was slowed by plantar fasciitis in both feet for much of the season.

“Feet were a problem for us last year,” Gruden said only partly in jest while opining on a number of team-related subjects. “We felt we added one of the best receivers in the league (in Brown) a year ago. He had frozen feet. Then we thought we had the best free agent receiver (in Williams) and he had fried feet from plantar fasciitis. … We would like to add a great receiver, certainly.”

Picking 12th overall, the Raiders are well positioned to draft Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb who fit that description. Behind those dynamic players is a group of wide receiver prospects considered the deepest in years.

From the linebacker group, LSU’s Patrick Queen and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray are expected to be options when the Raiders pick at No. 19. Both met with Gruden and his staff in Indianapolis.

Of course with the Raiders, everything always circles back to quarterback Derek Carr, for whom a level of satisfaction has been expressed along with some not-so -subtle messaging that he could be replaced if a better option emerges.

Gruden said that he “(loves) what Derek Carr did and what he brings to our team,” and that he is “anxious to continue to build around him.”

It was as close to a vote of confidence given to Carr all offseason.

On the other hand, with a chance to squash the nonstop chatter that the Raiders are interested in Tom Brady or speculation that they are on the lookout for a potential Carr replacement, Gruden said he isn’t going to “answer every media rumor out there.”

In doing so, he left himself wiggle room as the Raiders continue to monitor their quarterback position.

In defense of Carr, he has never played in a completely built offense during his six years with the Raiders. Whether it’s been a bad offensive line or lack of a running game or, like last year, sans a top-notch wide receiver, he’s been at a distinct disadvantage compared to many of his quarterback colleagues.

His defenders argue it’s unfair to completely judge him as a result, let alone blame him for the Raiders’ struggles over the years.

When Gruden was asked if putting the right pieces around Carr might elevate his game to another level, he said: “you never stay the same. You either get better or worse. And at quarterback sometimes you get better because of your experience in the system. Sometimes you get better because of your supporting cast and sometimes you get better because the play-calling is better.”

Based on everything the Raiders are saying, a priority has been put on continuing to get better at quarterback.

“And we’re set out to do that,” Gruden said. “No matter how we do it.”

That could mean continued self-improvement by Carr. Or adding more weapons around him.

But it might also mean finding a better option.

