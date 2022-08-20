Derek Carr, Davante Adams, others not in Miami with Raiders

The Raiders opted to keep a number of key players at home rather than make the trip to Miami to play the Dolphins.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) slaps hands with head coach Josh McDaniels after a score during the first half of their NFL preseason football game versus the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MIAMI — The Raiders opted to leave a number of starters back in Las Vegas for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Dolphins, among them Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby, Kolton Miller and Hunter Renfrow.

As he has been the case through the first two preseason games, coach Josh McDaniels will use the Dolphins matchup as a chance to assess a handful of key starting and reserve roles while also giving players competing for final roster spots a chance to make their case .

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.