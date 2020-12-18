51°F
Derek Carr exits early in Raiders’ game against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2020 - 6:11 pm
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Lo ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went into the locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night with a groin injury and was questionable to return.

He went out of bounds on a third-and-goal play late in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers and immediately began hobbling.

Marcus Mariota, the former Tennessee Titans starter who was signed in the offseason, replaced Carr. He quickly took the Raiders on an 86-yard drive, hitting tight end Darren Waller on a 35-yard touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

