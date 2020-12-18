Derek Carr exits early in Raiders’ game against Chargers

Carr went out of bounds on a third-and-goal play late in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers and immediately began hobbling.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went into the locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night with a groin injury and was questionable to return.

Marcus Mariota, the former Tennessee Titans starter who was signed in the offseason, replaced Carr. He quickly took the Raiders on an 86-yard drive, hitting tight end Darren Waller on a 35-yard touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

