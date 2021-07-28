Derek Carr feels ‘sense of urgency’ from Raiders’ defense

As much focus as Derek Carr put on leading the offense on the first day of Raiders training camp Wednesday, he couldn’t help but notice what was going on across the line of scrimmage.

As much focus as Derek Carr put on leading the Raiders’ offense on the first day of training camp Wednesday, he couldn’t help but notice what was going on across the line of scrimmage with the defense.

It starts with new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who has quickly become a passionate and important voice in the Raiders’ operation. Carr said Bradley’s impact can be felt as he makes his way through the Raiders’ building.

Including the practice field.

“The presence that coach Gus carries to the field, you can feel that,” Carr said. “When he talks, all 11 eyes of that defense are on him. And that’s impressive. When you go to their defensive meeting room, you know who has the attention.”

The different vibe Carr is picking up on could end up being the dynamic that finally pushes the door open to a legitimate Raiders playoff run.

As good as Carr and the Raiders’ offense was last year, the defense was just as bad. Getting that side of the ball straightened out — or not — will be the key to a successful Raiders season or ends up as another disappointment.

One day into camp, the Raiders certainly look more talented and versatile on defense thanks to a series of free agent and draft additions designed to shore up some of the weak points of a group that surrendered 29.9 points per game last year.

Including Bradley, who was hired in January to replace former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Bradley’s impact has been felt in everything from free agency to the draft to schematic changes designed to simplify the Raiders’ defensive playbook and take better advantage of skill sets.

Of course, at some point, it has to translate into actual production or it’s just a bunch of talk. But even that part of it feels a little bit different to Carr, whose senses the Raiders’ defense has about had it with being the cause of two straight collapses over the second half of the season.

“They’re tired of talking about all this stuff, just like I am,” Carr said. “You can definitely feel that urgency and demand that he’s bringing and that they’re taking.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.