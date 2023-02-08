Derek Carr gets permission to talk to Saints

A viable suitor has emerged as a potential landing spot in a trade for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. And now it appears Carr will have a decision to make.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to rush past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) with guard Alex Bars (64) attempting to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders have granted permission to the New Orleans Saints to talk to Carr. And with the Raiders previously indicating permission would only be granted to a team that made a suitable trade offer, the compensation appears to have been met.

Carr, who will meet with the Saints on Wednesday, has a no-trade clause. With the power to either approve or nix a deal, he and the Saints will have a chance to talk and create a comfort level. The Saints coach, Dennis Allen, was Carr’s first head coach during his rookie season with the Raiders. The two have remained friends over the years.

The Raiders face a Feb. 15 deadline to either waive or come to a trade agreement for Carr to avoid a $40.5 million roster guarantee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

