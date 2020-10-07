Derek Carr hoping to turn frustration into progess

The quarterback expressed frustration with mounting losses on Sunday, but hopes a Monday team meeting helps to turn that emotion into progess.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stretches during a practice session at the team's headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

After the Raiders fell to 2-2 with a home loss against Buffalo on Sunday, Derek Carr expressed growing frustration with the mounting losses the team has suffered since he became quarterback.

The 29-year-old understands the challenge now is to find a way to turn that frustration into positive development.

Carr said a team meeting Monday started that process. Several players not only took ownership of the mistakes they were making, but outlined plans to fix them.

“When you do that, at least it gives you a chance to do things the right way,” Carr said. “I’ve been on some teams here in the past where there was none of that and it just went haywire.”

The seventh-year pro credited coach Jon Gruden with setting a high standard. He said players feel they must own up to what they need to do better individually to help the team improve.

“Coach does a really good job with accountability,” Carr said. “I think that’s the word that it comes down to for everybody. Holding yourself to a certain standard. And when you don’t meet that standard, just owning it. Saying ‘Hey man … I didn’t meet that standard.’”

The words will be put to the test on Sunday when the Raiders go to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion and undefeated Chiefs.

Sticking to the routine

While there are many moving pieces in regard to the rash of positive COVID-19 cases around the league, Carr is trying to block out the possibility of games being postponed or rescheduled.

“I have my weekly process,” he said. “I’m very much into my schedule. I’m going to do my process. I’m going to do my weekly routine how I would normally do it. Then if things change, I’ll adapt.

“You’ve got to make sure you stay with your process and what’s helped you have success.”

The Raiders had one positive case this week. as Maurice Hurst went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kansas City also had a positive test from a practice squad player. The Chiefs also are awaiting any potential fallout from playing a Patriots team that has had multiple positives.

Tennessee’s outbreak has its game against Buffalo in question for this week.

Injury report

Maliek Collins did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder he injured in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. He also has an undisclosed illness.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards remained out Wednesday with foot and ankle injuries. Veterans Rodney Hudson and Jason Witten both had rest days.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was limited by an eye issue and receiver Rico Gafford returned to practice, but was limited as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Tight end Darren Waller was limited with a knee injury.

Flag on the play

The Raiders came away from Sunday’s loss to Buffalo lamenting several key penalties that cost them in critical portions of the game.

Las Vegas was flagged seven times for 66 yards during a week where flags were uncommonly rare.

Week 4 in the NFL saw 10.26 accepted penalties per game, the second-fewest in any week since 2010.

The only week with fewer penalties per game over that span was Week 17 of 2013 when there were 9.63 penalties per game.

Penalties are down overall this season. Through the first three weeks of the season, NFL games averaged 13.65 penalties. That’s down from 18.54 per game last season.

