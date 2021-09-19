Derek Carr passes Raiders to road victory over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Derek Carr passed for 382 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 26-17 victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Heinz Field.
Carr has thrown for 817 yards this season, the most for a Raiders quarterback in a two-game span.
