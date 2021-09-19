93°F
Raiders

Derek Carr passes Raiders to road victory over Steelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2021 - 1:11 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) runs back an interception against Pittsburgh Steelers wi ...
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) runs back an interception against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Wat ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) runs back an interception against Pittsburgh Steelers wi ...

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) breaks off a big run past Raiders safety Tre ...
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) breaks off a big run past Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is up ended by Raiders defensive back Joh ...
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is up ended by Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks up field past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback J ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks up field past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) runs back an interception with teammates Raiders safety ...
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) runs back an interception with teammates Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) an Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) in the first half during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ...
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans cheer the team on during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsbur ...
Raiders fans cheer the team on during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Former Raiders full back Marcel Reece, right, meets with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) be ...
Former Raiders full back Marcel Reece, right, meets with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shakes Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram’s (24) hand ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shakes Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram’s (24) hand before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Raiders fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Ste ...
Raiders fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Tyron Abbington at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the ...
Raiders fan Tyron Abbington at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders and Steelers fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Se ...
Raiders and Steelers fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders and Steelers fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Se ...
Raiders and Steelers fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Steelers fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 19, ...
Steelers fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Ste ...
Raiders fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Members of the Steelline perform before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders a ...
Members of the Steelline perform before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Ste ...
Raiders fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Steelers fan Edward Vega before the start of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday ...
Steelers fan Edward Vega before the start of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders and Steelers fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Se ...
Raiders and Steelers fans at Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

PITTSBURGH — Derek Carr passed for 382 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 26-17 victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Heinz Field.

Carr has thrown for 817 yards this season, the most for a Raiders quarterback in a two-game span.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

