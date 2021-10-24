79°F
Raiders

Derek Carr, Raiders roll past Eagles, take 1st in AFC West

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) looks in a pass over Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) looks in a pass over Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Philadel ...
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia calls over a player on the sidelines versus the Philad ...
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia calls over a player on the sidelines versus the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngak ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) edges along the sidelines on a run past Philadelphia Eagles ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) edges along the sidelines on a run past Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering the ball after Philadelphia Eag ...
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering the ball after Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) fumbled during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) pulls in a pass in the end zone over Philadelphia Eagles s ...
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) pulls in a pass in the end zone over Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on the field before the fi ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on the field before the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Derek Carr completed 21 of his first 22 passes to help the Raiders roll over the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr finished 31 of 34 for 323 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders improved to 5-2 and took a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in the AFC West. His 91.2 completion percentage is a career high, beating the previous mark of 90.6 in 2018 against the Denver Broncos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

