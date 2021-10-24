Derek Carr, Raiders roll past Eagles, take 1st in AFC West

Derek Carr completed 21 of his first 22 passes to help the Raiders roll over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr finished 31 of 34 for 323 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders improved to 5-2 and took a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in the AFC West. His 91.2 completion percentage is a career high, beating the previous mark of 90.6 in 2018 against the Denver Broncos.

