Derek Carr, Raiders roll past Eagles, take 1st in AFC West
Derek Carr completed 21 of his first 22 passes to help the Raiders roll over the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Carr finished 31 of 34 for 323 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders improved to 5-2 and took a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in the AFC West. His 91.2 completion percentage is a career high, beating the previous mark of 90.6 in 2018 against the Denver Broncos.
