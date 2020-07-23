Derek Carr reports to Raiders training camp

On the first day NFL quarterbacks were allowed to report to camp, Derek Carr was present and accounted for at Raiders headquarters in Henderson.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

On the first day NFL quarterbacks were eligible to report to training camp, Raiders quarterbacks Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman were all present and accounted for on Thursday in Henderson.

It was a quick visit, though, as each underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test before turning around and heading back home.

Barring any positive test results, Carr, Mariota and Peterman will return for a second screening in three days.

Per the agreed-upon COVID-19 protocols in place between NFL owners and the players union, two negative test results over a period of 72 hours are required for players to gain access to team facilities.

Should Carr and his teammates pass the screening process, they will move to the next phase of the return policy, which consists of access to the team facility, undergoing a standard physical and getting fitted for equipment.

The remainder of the Raiders’ veteran roster is scheduled to report on July 28th, and each player will be subject to the same screening process.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter