Raiders

Derek Carr reports to Raiders training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

On the first day NFL quarterbacks were eligible to report to training camp, Raiders quarterbacks Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman were all present and accounted for on Thursday in Henderson.

It was a quick visit, though, as each underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test before turning around and heading back home.

Barring any positive test results, Carr, Mariota and Peterman will return for a second screening in three days.

Per the agreed-upon COVID-19 protocols in place between NFL owners and the players union, two negative test results over a period of 72 hours are required for players to gain access to team facilities.

Should Carr and his teammates pass the screening process, they will move to the next phase of the return policy, which consists of access to the team facility, undergoing a standard physical and getting fitted for equipment.

The remainder of the Raiders’ veteran roster is scheduled to report on July 28th, and each player will be subject to the same screening process.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

Vegas Nation Blitz — Al Davis
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.