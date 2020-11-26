Derek Carr says 2020 Raiders better than 2019 version

The Raiders are 6-4 this season, the same record they had at this point last year, when they lost five of their final six games and missed the playoffs.

During training camp, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talked about approaching the line of scrimmage with his teammates and seeing offensive firepower to his right, his left and behind him.

For Carr, it was in stark contrast to previous seasons when the support system was incomplete and ineffective.

And it’s why he and the Raiders think they are in a much better position to navigate the final six games compared to seasons past.

Three months after Carr explained the confidence he felt with the talent around him, the Raiders are in second place in the AFC West with a 6-4 record that puts them seventh in the conference playoff standings. If the season ended today, the Raiders would play the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round.

It’s eerily similar to where they were last season at this time — 6-4 and their place in the playoff race.

The key now is avoiding the free fall they experienced last season in losing five of their final six games. It’s a conversation that is circulating throughout the Raiders’ building, including a recent chat between Carr and general manager Mike Mayock, during which Carr reminded Mayock of the team’s record at this point both seasons.

But Carr added one significant qualifier. “I said, ‘Yeah, but this feels different,’” he said.

Mayock nodded in agreement, Carr said.

“We both feel that it’s different,” Carr said. “There’s just something about this team.”

That’s despite the Raiders losing as they did Sunday to fall to 6-4 after winning the 10th game of 2019 to improve to 6-4. A closer look, though, reveals the situations could not be more different.

Last season, the Raiders beat a dismal Cincinnati Bengals team in a mundane 17-10 home victory. This season, the Raiders pushed the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the brink before falling in the closing seconds of a 35-31 loss.

Their showing in the loss to Kansas City, especially considering the Raiders had defeated the Chiefs in their first meeting, was far more telling than their struggle last season beating a mediocre team.

Even Carr alluded to the caliber of teams the Raiders have beaten and lost to this season and the fight they have shown as indicators that this version is far different from last season’s.

“We’re definitely a better team this year,” Carr said.

His coach, Jon Gruden, isn’t exactly interested in comparisons.

“I couldn’t care less about 6-4. I just care what we do at the end,” Gruden said. “This comparing stuff is for ESPN analysts. Those days are in my past.”

Carr’s assessment is reflected in how effectively the Raiders are playing offensively while averaging the eighth-most points in the NFL at 28.6. Carr has the fourth-best quarterback rating and fifth-best passer rating, a clear sign his game has moved to a higher level in his third season with Gruden and the enhanced talent at wide receiver and running back.

It is also reflected in how the Raiders have seamlessly dealt with injuries on the offensive line that has seen them use four players at right tackle and play backups at right tackle and right guard. They have played just three snaps with their projected starting offensive line of RT Trent Brown, RG Gabe Jackson, C Rodney Hudson, LG Richie Incognito and LT Kolton Miller.

The key has been the rise of backups Denzelle Good and Brandon Parker, who have provided solid play in relief of injured starters. Good has been a revelation while backing up Brown and now Incognito. Parker, who struggled in his first two seasons, has settled down in relief of Brown and Miller while planting himself firmly in the long-range plans.

Last season, the Raiders faltered down the stretch when Brown and Incognito were injured.

And while the Raiders have struggled for defensive consistency, there have been signs of better cohesiveness as the seven new starters continue to build chemistry.

That will be a vital component as the Raiders navigate the next six weeks, including Sunday when they play at the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, the Raiders play at the New York Jets before hosting the Baltimore Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, then finishing the season at the Denver Broncos.

“We right now have to, and I mean have to, finish this season better than we did last year,” Carr said.

