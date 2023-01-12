Derek Carr says goodbye to Raiders fans, addresses benching

For the first time since his benching by the Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr addresses his past and future.

For the first time since he was benched by the Raiders with two games remaining in the regular season, Derek Carr addressed his past, present and future.

In an early-morning post on Instagram, the quarterback thanked Raiders fans, including the Oakland and Las Vegas factions, and made it clear that while his time with the Raiders is over, he still wants to play football.

Here is the post:

“Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person. We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heartbreaking moments and thrilling game-winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.

“Thank you to the city of Oakland for taking us in. Thank you to the city of Las Vegas for allowing us to proudly call you home. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, all my coaches, staff, and everyone that helped me these last 9 years in those 2 buildings.

“Thanks to all of Raider Nation that supported, encouraged, pushed, and uplifted me at different times along this journey. Raider Nation truly is special.

“I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what l’ve alwavs wanted and what I will continue to work towards.

God bless you all and with love, DC4”

