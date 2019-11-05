74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Derek Carr shows maturity and smarts in win over Lions

By Greg A. Bedard
November 4, 2019 - 6:34 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2019 - 7:45 pm

A lot can change in football in two weeks, apparently.

In the wake of the Raiders’ loss at Green Bay on Oct. 20, it was fair to wonder if Derek Carr was more part of the problem than the solution for Oakland after his two turnovers factored heavily into a defeat that could have been much different.

Well, in the past two games, Carr has very much changed the trajectory of his season, and that of the Raiders. He has played outstanding football. None better than in Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Lions.

It’s as if Carr, perhaps with the counsel of coach Jon Gruden, has finally realized this club no longer requires him to be a gunslinging playmaker to win games.

The Raiders may have a lot of young players at specialty positions — and some of them are very talented and smart — but Carr still is basically driving a souped-up sports car at this point with this offense.

Few quarterbacks in the NFL have enjoyed such good pass protection. The Raiders’ sacks-allowed percentage of 3.44 is second only to Pittsburgh (2.97), and the Raiders have allowed pressure on just 22.4 percent of Carr’s dropbacks. Russell Wilson has been sacked on 6.98 percent of his attempts, and Tom Brady has been pressured on 30.5 percent of his.

The line is also responsible for the Raiders being in the top 10 in rushing in every single metric, including yards per game (136.4, sixth) and per carry (4.79, eighth) — although Josh Jacobs has been individually outstanding.

Then there’s the game-planning and play-calling of Gruden. He’s hitting all the right notes and keeping defensive coordinators — not to mention their defenders — guessing.

In short, it’s good to be Derek Carr. He’s rarely rushed, has the benefit of defenses needing to stop the run first, has multiple targets who can win against defenders, and Gruden is calling all the right plays at the right time.

But Carr also deserves a lot of credit because he’s doing what franchise quarterbacks should: He’s making the crucial plays when they’re needed the most. That was on display against the Lions, when Carr stood out on these five plays:

8:32 first quarter, third-and-6 at Detroit 22

Not only did Carr make a terrific play just to catch Andre James’ low snap off the turf, but he placed his pass perfectly on Hunter Renfrow and away from a hard-charging defender in just 1.75 seconds. Carr might not have even had time to put his fingers on the laces.

Three plays later, the Raiders scored to take a 7-0 lead. On the next series, Carr also tracked down an errant James snap and had the wherewithal to throw it away without getting a grounding penalty to save the team three points.

5:03 second quarter, third-and-3 at Oakland 27

This might have been Carr’s finest play and it was mostly because of his mind. He likely knew Lions coach Matt Patricia has a strong tendency to blitz on third down in his own territory from his days as Patriots defensive coordinator. So when Carr saw the Lions had nine players near the tackle box and a cornerback went with receiver Zay Jones in motion — a dead giveaway for man coverage and, likely, a blitz — Carr changed the play at the line.

He switched to a perfect beater against Detroit’s zero (all-out) blitz that basically set up two possible legal picks for Darren Waller. The talented tight end broke free, Carr put it on him, and Waller’s 21-yard gain moved the chains.

3:19 second quarter, third-and-13 at Oakland 46

Four plays after the Waller play, Carr made one using his right arm. With great protection, he waited for Tyrell Williams to come across the field, then rifled a perfect pass among four defenders that only Williams could catch. Carr gave a huge fist pump after that play. He knew how good it was. It was a terrific throw and catch.

5:16 fourth quarter, first-and-10 at Oakland 25

This was a drive that was going to win or lose the game. On the first play, the Raiders changed formation and put Carr back into the shotgun in a move that was pre-planned and a Gruden game-plan special.

But Carr also recognized the Lions’ man coverage and made hand and verbal signals to running back Jalen Richard. He likely was telling Richard to change to a vertical wheel route since he would likely have a mismatch against a slower linebacker. It worked perfectly as Carr lofted a terrific — if highly dangerous — pass over Richard’s shoulder for a 31-yard gain.

2:10 fourth quarter, third-and-9 at Detroit 9

If the Raiders make the postseason, you might be able to come back to this play. If it fails and Oakland kicks a field goal, they likely lose. Carr initially doesn’t have anyone open as the Lions have six defenders in the end zone against the Raiders’ four targets.

Carr feels backside pressure from Lions end Trey Flowers and keeps the play alive by rolling left. He buys enough time for Renfrow to work back to the front pylon. Carr fires a pass that only Renfrow can catch — a very difficult play for a right-handed passer. The touchdown gave the Raiders a lead they would ultimately hold.

Carr may have had some issues shaking his playmaking roots earlier this season, but he and Gruden are clearly getting in a groove.

It’s fun to watch.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders know catching Mahomes is key to winning AFC West - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Raiders know that getting to the top of the AFC West means overcoming Kansas City and its electric quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke about how he's handled his early success and his desire to stay in KC for his entire career during a media event during Super Bowl LIV week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yesco builds Allegiant Stadium signs - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have partnered with Yesco to build signs for the upcoming 2020 season when the team plays their first game. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy talks Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl - Video
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy says the 'Imperial March' should play for fans every time they walk into Allegiant Stadium
Goodell on how Las Vegas is embracing Raiders' move, possible Super Bowl for the city
During his Super Bowl LIV news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the possibility that Las Vegas becomes a host city for a future Super Bowl and how he feels the city will embrace the Raiders in the coming season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders have 12th and 19th draft picks, what did other teams do with those spots? - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 12th and 19th overall draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons discuss what NFL teams with those same picks have done in previous years and what the Raiders are likely to do when on the clock.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Derek Carr on the Raiders' Official Las Vegas Announcement - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the team's official rebrand to the Las Vegas Raiders after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders React To Name Change - Video
The newly named Las Vegas Raiders react to the name change with the move to the city and how the fans are embracing the team's move.
Las Vegas Raiders official name change - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders official name change came on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Allegiant Stadium as the backdrop for the announcement. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can't wait to bring his new city a championship and is excited to get to work.
Raiders officially Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders announced that they will officially be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST
In this 1974 file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler looks to pass. (AP Photo/File)
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
By / RJ

While it’s been a while since the Raiders were consistent winners — the club last had back-to-back winning seasons in 2001 and 2002 — the team does have a successful history,

Los Angeles Raiders running back #32 Marcus Allen high steps his way down the sideline past Was ...
5 Raiders Super Bowl memories
By / RJ

The Raiders have played in five Super Bowls, winning three while adding a silver and black accent to the big game’s long and colorful history.