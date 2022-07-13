109°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Derek Carr shows off basketball skills at golf tournament — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
Derek Carr chips out of a sand trap on the 17th hole during the first round of the American Cen ...
Derek Carr chips out of a sand trap on the 17th hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr often brags about his ability to dunk.

But last weekend, Carr showed off some more of his basketball skills at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe.

Carr participated in a shooting challenge against Kyle Lowry and gave the Miami Heat guard a run for his money. Both made their shots and were met with cheers.

The event raises money for local and national charities and features sports and entertainment celebrities.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Sisolak says Morgan ‘perfect fit’ for Raiders president role
Sisolak says Morgan ‘perfect fit’ for Raiders president role
2
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
3
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
4
Overlooked acquisition could be key to Raiders’ success
Overlooked acquisition could be key to Raiders’ success
5
Reilly Smith healthy again, eager for softball game vs. Raiders
Reilly Smith healthy again, eager for softball game vs. Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST