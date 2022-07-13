Derek Carr shows off basketball skills at golf tournament — VIDEO

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr showed off his basketball skills at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship last weekend at Lake Tahoe.

Derek Carr chips out of a sand trap on the 17th hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr often brags about his ability to dunk.

But last weekend, Carr showed off some more of his basketball skills at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe.

Carr participated in a shooting challenge against Kyle Lowry and gave the Miami Heat guard a run for his money. Both made their shots and were met with cheers.

The event raises money for local and national charities and features sports and entertainment celebrities.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.