Derek Carr signs 4-year deal with Saints, reports say

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Two reports this morning have former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signing a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that it is a four-year deal though the per-year average remains unclear, and ESPN’s Dianna Russini was the first to report that Carr is signing on the dotted line.

Neither Carr nor the Saints has officially confirmed the signing.

But Carr appeared to confirm it on his Twitter account, typing “Who dat?” part of a familiar chant by Saints fans.

Carr has a long relationship with Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who was the Oakland Raiders’ head coach when the team drafted him in 2014. New Orleans had long been the team most interested in the Fresno State product, meeting with him in February when he was still under contract with the Raiders.

This is a developing story.

