Derek Carr through the years with Raiders — PHOTOS

The Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday after nine years with the franchise. Here’s a timeline of his career with the team.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with the fans after defeating the Denver Broncos following the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fresno State's Davante Adams kisses the Mountain West trophy as Derek Carr looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr celebrates the team’s overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFL Network Thursday Night Football pre game showbroadcaster Michael Irvin, left, smiles Oakland broadcaster Steve Mariucci, center, shakes hands with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, OCT. 26-27 - FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2013, file photo, Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr completes a pass against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif. A BCS bowl berth to pursue. NFL draft position to improve. None of those aspirations ever seemed as trivial as they did three days into fall camp when the joy of the birth of Carr's first child quickly turned to fear when his son to be rushed in the middle of the night to a neonatal intensive care unit where he would spend 23 days. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)

Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr gestures during warmups before facing San Diego State in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addresses the media after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

South Squad quarterback Derek Carr of Fresno State (4) looks for a receiver during Senior Bowl practice at Fairhope Municipal Stadium, Monday, Jan. 20, 2014 in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)

Fresno State's Derek Carr celebrates a touchdown against Mississippi in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011, in Fresno, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked and fumbles the ball after a big hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) during the second half of an NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) jokes with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and other players on the sidelines during the first half of their NFL preseason football game versus the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and teammates run onto the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Raiders have given Carr a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The extension is worth $121.5 million, the person said, speaking Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) speak to each other following a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr attends a news conference after the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) holds on to the football as he is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin (9) during the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls for a two-point conversation play after a touchdown by wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to a game official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-14. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) holds his arm after being strip sacked in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the first score of the game versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells to teammates as they take the field versus the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks during minicamp practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads a quicks prayer on the field following a win over the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 following the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders players Darren Waller and Derek Carr take the stage during the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during their football training camp Friday, July 31, 2015, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub, left, hugs Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AFC quarterback Derek Carr, of the Oakland Raiders, prepares to throw a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Oakland won 24-21. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Derek Carr and the Raiders through the years

May 9, 2014: Raiders select Derek Carr out of Fresno State in the second round with the 36th overall pick.

Sept. 7, 2014: Carr makes his first NFL start in the Raiders’ season opener against the Jets in a 19-14 loss.

Jan. 20, 2016: Carr is named to his first Pro Bowl team as a replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

Oct. 30, 2016: Carr became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns in a game without being intercepted.

Dec. 27, 2016: Carr suffers a broken fibula in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, ending his season two games before the start of the playoffs.

June 22, 2017: Carr and the Raiders agree on a then-record-breaking five-year, $125 million contract extension.

Dec. 17, 2017: Carr throws his 100th career touchdown on a 12-yard pass to Michael Crabtree.

Oct. 4, 2020: Carr eclipses Kenny Stabler to set a Raiders record for touchdown passes with 151.

Nov. 24, 2021: Carr becomes the first Raiders quarterback to pass for 30,000 career yards.

Jan. 15, 2022: Carr makes his first career playoff start while throwing for 310 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Bengals.

Oct. 10, 2022: Carr throws the 200th touchdown pass of his career on a throw to Davante Adams.

Dec. 24, 2022: Carr makes his final start for the Raiders in a Christmas Eve loss to the Patriots.

Dec. 28, 2022: Carr is benched by the Raiders for the final two games of the season.

Feb. 12, 2023: Carr informs the Raiders he will not waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to the Saints.

Feb. 14, 2023: The Raiders release Carr.