Derek Carr throws TD pass, beats Chiefs in Saints debut
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his debut in a Saints uniform with a 26-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
“It may look weird, but it felt right,” Carr said of taking the field in a jersey that didn’t bear the Raiders logo for the first time in his career. “I just feel refreshed. I feel rejuvenated. And to put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint, it felt really good.”
Carr played just one series, completing six of eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Carr threw a touchdown pass on his opening series and rookie Blake Grupe kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Saints to a 26-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the opening exhibition game for both clubs.
