Derek Carr ties Ken Stabler for Raiders’ TD record
The 29-year-old quarterback threw the 150th touchdown pass of his Raiders’ career with a 3-yard toss to tight end Jason Witten.
Derek Carr moved into a tie with Ken Stabler atop the Raiders’ franchise list for touchdown passes just before halftime on Sunday.
Carr’s 3-yard strike to tight end Jason Witten in the back of the end zone gave him 150 in his career with the Raiders.
The 29-year-old quarterback passed Stabler for the franchise mark in career starts last week.
Buffalo leads the Raiders 17-13 at halftime.
