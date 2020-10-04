Derek Carr ties Ken Stabler for Raiders’ TD record

The 29-year-old quarterback threw the 150th touchdown pass of his Raiders’ career with a 3-yard toss to tight end Jason Witten.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Derek Carr moved into a tie with Ken Stabler atop the Raiders’ franchise list for touchdown passes just before halftime on Sunday.

Carr’s 3-yard strike to tight end Jason Witten in the back of the end zone gave him 150 in his career with the Raiders.

The 29-year-old quarterback passed Stabler for the franchise mark in career starts last week.

Buffalo leads the Raiders 17-13 at halftime.

