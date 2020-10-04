96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Derek Carr ties Ken Stabler for Raiders’ TD record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 3:03 pm
 

Derek Carr moved into a tie with Ken Stabler atop the Raiders’ franchise list for touchdown passes just before halftime on Sunday.

Carr’s 3-yard strike to tight end Jason Witten in the back of the end zone gave him 150 in his career with the Raiders.

The 29-year-old quarterback passed Stabler for the franchise mark in career starts last week.

Buffalo leads the Raiders 17-13 at halftime.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
2
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
3
Raiders get back 2 key players, announce inactives
Raiders get back 2 key players, announce inactives
4
Report: Raiders may lose draft pick for protocol violations
Report: Raiders may lose draft pick for protocol violations
5
Newton’s positive test won’t alter fans wanting NFL to play on
Newton’s positive test won’t alter fans wanting NFL to play on
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST