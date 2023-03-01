Derek Carr to meet with several teams at NFL combine

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr, released by the Raiders two weeks ago, will be in Indianapolis this week talking with a handful of teams interested in perhaps signing him.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr participates during a Pro Bowl rehearsal event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr, released by the Raiders two weeks ago, is at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week talking with a handful of teams interested in perhaps signing him.

Carr reportedly met with the Jets on Tuesday and is expected to visit with other teams this week. The Jets meeting was his second with them after an initial meeting two weeks ago.

Carr also met with the Saints in his final week under contract with the Raiders. The Raiders and Saints had reached an agreement on compensation on a trade for Carr. But after meeting with the Saints, Carr declined to waive his no-trade clause.

