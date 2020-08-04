Derek Carr to wear armband in homage to Kobe Bryant

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday on a Zoom call with reporters that he would pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant this season by wearing an armband.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday he will wear an armband as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

“Watched every game he played,” Carr said on a Zoom call with reporters. “He meant so much to me. When he followed me on Twitter, it was one of the best days of my life. Then I got to know him.”

Bryant, a former Los Angeles Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January, would often wear a long sleeve on his right arm. The Raiders tweeted a photo of Carr wearing one on his left arm.

"He meant so much to me."@derekcarrqb will wear an arm band this year as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/iJKr16LuYs — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2020

