Raiders

Derek Carr to wear armband in homage to Kobe Bryant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday he will wear an armband as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

“Watched every game he played,” Carr said on a Zoom call with reporters. “He meant so much to me. When he followed me on Twitter, it was one of the best days of my life. Then I got to know him.”

Bryant, a former Los Angeles Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January, would often wear a long sleeve on his right arm. The Raiders tweeted a photo of Carr wearing one on his left arm.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

