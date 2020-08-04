Derek Carr to wear armband in homage to Kobe Bryant
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday on a Zoom call with reporters that he would pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant this season by wearing an armband.
“Watched every game he played,” Carr said on a Zoom call with reporters. “He meant so much to me. When he followed me on Twitter, it was one of the best days of my life. Then I got to know him.”
Bryant, a former Los Angeles Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January, would often wear a long sleeve on his right arm. The Raiders tweeted a photo of Carr wearing one on his left arm.
"He meant so much to me."@derekcarrqb will wear an arm band this year as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/iJKr16LuYs
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2020
