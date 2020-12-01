Derek Carr, wife Heather Neel welcome baby daughter

Derek Carr and his wife, Heather Neel, welcomed their baby daughter into the world on Monday night.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raider Nation grew by one Monday night as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, welcomed in a baby daughter.

Mother and daughter and father are fine and resting at an area hospital in Las Vegas.

Our baby girl has arrived!!! #GirlDad — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 1, 2020

The Carr klan is now at six along with Derek and Heather and sons Dallas, Deker and Deakon.

Carr announced that he and his wife were expecting another baby in early June, and in doing so used the hashtag #GirlDad in a tip of the cap to his sports hero, Kobe Bryant, in a golf-themed gender reveal Carr posted on social media.

