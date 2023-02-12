66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Derek Carr won’t accept trade, will be released by Raiders, source says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2023 - 2:24 pm
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after w ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Derek Carr has informed the Raiders he will not accept a trade to any team, including the Saints, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

As a result, the Raiders are expected to release Carr ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, at which a $40.5 million roster bonus becomes guaranteed.

The Saints were the only team to express interest in a trade for Carr, but they wanted him to renegotiate his contract to a lower number, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Upon being released, Carr will become a free agent able to negotiate a new deal with the team of his choosing.

The Raiders signed Carr to a three-year contract extension last offseason, but it was essentially a one-year evaluation deal in which new coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler could get a handle on whether Carr would be their long-term quarterback.

Now the Raiders will exercise the out-clause they insisted upon that allows them to walk away from Carr ahead of the extension going into effect in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gordon: 10-year-old boy lives dream with Raiders at Pro Bowl
Gordon: 10-year-old boy lives dream with Raiders at Pro Bowl
2
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
3
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
4
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
5
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Raiders mailbag: Fans still curious about Derek Carr
Raiders mailbag: Fans still curious about Derek Carr
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
Raiders continue front office makeover, fire 3 scouts
Raiders continue front office makeover, fire 3 scouts
Tom Brady’s retirement means Raiders must turn to other options
Tom Brady’s retirement means Raiders must turn to other options
Raiders’ dilemma: What if Derek Carr is seriously injured in Pro Bowl?
Raiders’ dilemma: What if Derek Carr is seriously injured in Pro Bowl?
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?