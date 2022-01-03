DeSean Jackson says NFL made him remove cleats honoring Madden

The Raiders’ wide receiver took the field wearing cleats honoring the former Raiders’ coach and legendary broadcaster.

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears cleats to honor the memory of former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears cleats to honor the memory of former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears cleats to honor the memory of former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears cleats to honor the memory of former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — DeSean Jackson took to social media to say the NFL took issue with his cleats honoring Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who died this week.

The Raiders’ receiver took the field in Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Colts in cleats honoring the former Raiders coach and popular broadcaster, with one of his famous quotes, “The road to easy street goes through the sewer.”

Jackson posted on his Instagram story that he was informed by the league he would be removed from the game if he kept them on.

He didn’t appear to be wearing them in the second half.

Each of the Raiders’ players wore a helmet decal remembering Madden.

He remains the winningest coach in franchise history.

There was a moment of silence and a video tribute to Madden before Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium and every other NFL venue.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.