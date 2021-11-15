78°F
Raiders

DeSean Jackson set to make Raiders debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2021 - 4:02 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson warms up before the start of an NFL game against ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) grabs a pair of gloves while stretching during a pract ...
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) grabs a pair of gloves while stretching during a practice session at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed on Monday to replace Henry Ruggs, is on the active roster on Sunday and will make his Las Vegas debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders’ inactives for Sunday are running back Peyton Barber, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, cornerback Amik Robertson, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

