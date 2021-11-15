DeSean Jackson set to make Raiders debut
New Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed on Monday to replace Henry Ruggs, is on the active roster on Sunday and will make his Las Vegas debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders’ inactives for Sunday are running back Peyton Barber, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, cornerback Amik Robertson, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.
