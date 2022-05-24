Did Allegiant Stadium host final Pro Bowl of its kind?

NFL owners are discussing ways to alter the Pro Bowl, which could mean preserving the weeklong festivities but eliminating the tackle football game portion.

AFC punter AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders (6) walks onto the field before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) awaits being named defensive player of the game following the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch NFL players get introduced on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities as announcer Sibley Scoles looks on at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas in January might be the last of its decadeslong version.

NFL owners on Tuesday were discussing ways to alter the event, which could mean preserving the weeklong festivities but eliminating the tackle football game portion.

According to multiple reports from the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta, any change to the game, which has waned over the years with more and more players opting out, could be announced this summer.

The game has increasingly turned into a far-less physical affair with players wanting to avoid injuries. That included the 2022 game in Las Vegas, which turned into a game of two-hand touch for the most part with defenders rarely tackling ball carriers to the ground.

The NFL began playing an all-star game in 1938, but it was halted in 1942 because of World War II. It was revived in 1950 and christened the “Pro Bowl” and has been played at various sites since.

Allegiant Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl for the first time this year. Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium (1980 to 2009, 2011 to 2014, 2016) and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (1951 to 1972, 1979) have hosted the most Pro Bowl games.

In an attempt to create more interest — from players and spectators alike — the NFL has made numerous changes to the format over the years, including switching sites, tweaking the roster selection and adding elements to the week’s festivities.

If anything, interest continues to decline. The most recent Pro Bowl, for instance, averaged just 6.9 million viewers. It was the lowest watched Pro Bowl since 2006 and represented a 17 percent fall from the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The 2021 Pro Bowl was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in Atlanta, the league agreed to extend its NFL scouting combine relationship with Indianapolis through 2024. Indianapolis has hosted the event since 1987, but several cities have expressed interest in it. That prompted the NFL to open hosting duties to a bidding process for the first time.

“After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL combine in 2023 and 2024,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events. “Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective.”

Also, the league widened the scope of the Rooney Rule. It now will require teams with a quarterback coach opening to interview at least one minority candidate for the position.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.