Do you want to be the Raiders’ new quarterback?

The obviously fake listing was posted through fountain.com, and says that the Oakland Raiders are seeking a quarterback. (Screenshot/Google)

Most NFL teams find their quarterbacks either through the draft or free agency. But if an anonymous job poster is to be believed, the Raiders are taking applications for their signal-caller online.

Of course, the “Oakland” Raiders no longer exist, as the team has officially re-branded as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevertheless, the job poster seems to know exactly what the Raiders should be looking for.

“We need a QB to replace our current one because he is just not cutting it. Somebody who can make throws and isn’t that much of a crybaby,” the description says, with a dig at quarterback Derek Carr. “Looking for someone like Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. If you compare yourself to Jay Cutler or Mark Sanchez this job may not be for you. Also, Jamarcus Russel. Don’t be a Jamarcus Russel.”

All you need to “apply” is a first name, last name, phone number and email address.

Oddly, the job also lists the pay as $2.00 an hour.

Quarterbacks are routinely signing deals for at least $30 million a year in 2020.

The Raiders could very well be looking for a new quarterback, though they won’t find him through an online job post. Carr is under contract through the 2022 season. In January, general manager Mike Mayock said that while Carr took a step forward in his second season under head coach Jon Gruden, that doesn’t preclude Las Vegas from looking for an upgrade at QB.

“At the end of the day we have to do what’s best for our organization,” Mayock said. “I don’t think you have to give anybody a vote of confidence at any position. We live in a Darwinian world in football. If we can get better at any position, we will.”