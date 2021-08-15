104°F
Dr. Miriam Adelson honored at Raiders preseason opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2021 - 6:53 pm
 
Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the Raiders home opening pre ...
Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dr. Miriam Adelson was honored Saturday night as the guest torch lighter for the Raiders’ first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium, their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Adelson, the co-founder of the Adelson Foundation and widow of Sheldon Adelson, was honored with a video detailing the countless charitable contributions of herself and the foundation.

The Raiders played games at the stadium last season, but fans were not allowed to attend.

Each home game, a notable guest is honored as the ceremonial lighter of the Al Davis Memorial Torch above the north end zone.

The tradition began in Oakland and has continued in Las Vegas.

Last season, honorees included PSL holders, front-line workers, Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman, airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases and Carol Davis, the widow of Al and mother of current owner Mark Davis.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

