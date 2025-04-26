Draft Day 3 preview: With 6 more picks, Raiders have big opportunity

There are still plenty of good players left for the Raiders to sort through on the final day of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) works in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Thanks to a couple of trades Friday, the Raiders added five new players over the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

But as Raiders general manager John Spytek pointed out after a long, busy night, the club was less than halfway home.

As they head into Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, which covers rounds four through seven, the Raiders still have six more picks to make, including the sixth pick of the fourth round (No. 108 overall).

“We’ve got six opportunities tomorrow to add six more really good ones here,” Spytek said.

What’s next?

After addressing running back, wide receiver, cornerback and the offensive line over the first two days, the draft board is filled with potential help.

That includes quarterback, where Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Texas’ Quinn Ewers are still available, and defensive tackle, headlined by Florida State’s Joshua Farmer and Nebraska’s Ty Robinson.

If the Raiders opt to address edge rusher, LSU’s Bradyn Swinson, Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer are players to keep an eye on.

There is also still value at linebacker with Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman, Ohio State’s Cody Simon and Ole Miss standout Chris Paul Jr.

‘The gambler’

If no more trades are made, the Raiders will add 11 new players through the draft. That includes six within the first 108. A good chunk of that is the result of the wheeling and dealing Spytek did Friday by swinging trades with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

The flurry of activity by Spytek, who is overseeing his first draft as a general manager, impressed Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

“How about the gambler over there?” Carroll beamed at the end of the third round.

