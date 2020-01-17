54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Draft, free agent wide-receiver targets for the Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of an occasional series previewing the Raiders’ NFL draft and free agency.

Forty-six NFL wide receivers had 50 or more receptions in 2019. Forty-two finished with 700 or more receiving yards.

Not one Raider was among that group.

In fact, the team’s leader in receptions (90) and yards (1,145) was tight end Darren Waller. Among their wide receivers, rookie Hunter Renfrow had the most receptions, 49, and Tyrell Williams the most yards, 651.

The Raiders did not have an explosive, dynamic wide receiver capable of stretching the field, drawing double teams and being a go-to weapon in the red zone.

For the Raiders’ offense to be more explosive and give quarterback Derek Carr a fair chance to elevate his game, it is imperative they add a No. 1 receiver.

In the draft, the Raiders have their eye on two Alabama wide receivers and another from Oklahoma. And in free agency, the targets are Robby Anderson of the Jets and A.J. Green of the Bengals.

Here is a closer look at the Raiders’ wide receiver group, followed by an assessment of the draft and free agent possibilities.

KEEPERS

Hunter Renfrow

A fifth-round pick out of Clemson last April, Renfrow would have likely eclipsed 50 receptions had he not missed three games late in the season with a rib injury. He returned for the last two games and surpassed 100 yards in receiving yards in both games.

The last game against the Denver Broncos was telling as Renfrow averaged 13.5 yards on his six receptions, or more than double the 6.2 yards he averaged in that category across 13 games. It was a clear sign the Raiders were beginning to view him has much more than just a short-pattern receiver out of the slot.

Expect that trend to continue in 2020, with the Raiders carving out a Julian Edelman-type role for him.

Tyrell Williams

The Raiders signed Williams as a free agent last year after trading for Antonio Brown. The hope was that his ability to stretch the field, as evidenced by the 16.3 yards he averaged per catch over the first four years of his career, would complement Brown’s explosive playmaking. Brown’s antics derailed that plan, and the seasonlong foot issues Williams dealt with severely limited his effectiveness.

The Raiders seem willing to give Williams another shot in 2020 provided they can get his foot issues resolved.

STILL A CHANCE

Zay Jones

The Raiders acquired the Buffalo Bills veteran at the trade deadline for a fifth-round pick, but he finished with just 20 catches for 147 yards over the 10 games he played for the Raiders.

Jones is under contract for 2020 for a modest $1,389,522, and at 24 years old, there is still upside and time to realize it. As recently as last season, the former second-round pick caught a Bills-high 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.

ON THE BUBBLE

Rico Gafford. Keelan Doss. Marcell Ateman.

DRAFT CANDIDATES

Armed with the 12th and 19th picks in the first round and five picks within the first 90 selections, the Raiders are well positioned to add a dynamic receiver from a deep draft pool.

Here are three to keep an eye on:

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

At 6-1 Jeudy is a big target with an advanced understanding of the wide receiver position. As a result, he is expected to be a Day One impact starter for whatever team that drafts him. The only question is whether he’ll be there for the Raiders at No. 12.

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb isn’t as polished a route runner as Jeudy, but he can immediately elevate an offense — and quarterback — with his ability to catch the ball and then make things happen after the catch. He is also an excellent and willing blocker.

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

The Raiders are long known for prioritizing speed, and Ruggs is a pure speedster with a documented 4.25 40-yard dash time at Alabama’s junior pro day.

Others:

Tee Higgins, Clemson.

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Jalen Reagor, TCU

POSSIBLE FREE AGENTS

Robby Anderson, New York Jets

If Anderson hits the open market, expect the Raiders to aggressively pursue him. Despite quarterback instability during his four years in New York, Anderson has 207 receptions for 3.059 yards and has averaged 15 yards per reception the last two seasons.

His size, speed and ability to stretch the field and be a red zone weapon are attributes the Raiders covet. Spotrac has Anderson’s market value at four years, $48,152,18, with an average annual salary of $12,038,045. That is well within the Raiders’ projected $70 million in cap space.

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Green didn’t play in 2019 while recovering from an ankle injury and has played in just nine games over the last two seasons. He’s 32 years old and injury prone, having played a full 16-game schedule just four times in his nine NFL seasons.

However, if he’s fully recovered from the ankle injury, the Raiders could be getting a well-rested bargain should the Bengals decide against bringing him back. When healthy, Green has produced six seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Spotrac has Green’s market value at two years, $18,249,548, with an average salary of $9,124,774. Given Green’s recent health history, that might be more than the Raiders are willing to pay. But if that price begins to fall, they could be interested.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at bonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says he would "be honored" to be a part of the first boxing event to be held at Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Hunter Renfrow set to return against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders rookie wide receiver is set to make his return from injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last 3 games with a rib injury
Trent Brown selected to play in Pro Bowl but injury ends his season - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, along with center Rodney Hudson, was selected for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, however his season has come to an end due to a pectoral injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders place Trent Brown on IR, Hunter Renfrow hopeful to play Sunday. - VIDEO
A day after it was announced that he was selected to play in this season's Pro Bowl, the Raiders have place offensive tackle Trent Brown on injury reserve with a pectoral injury. The team also announced that they are hopeful rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will suit up on Sunday against the Chargers.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST