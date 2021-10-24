Eagles fans flock to Vegas for 4-day tailgate in Las Vegas

Different shades of green were evident throughout Allegiant Stadium Sunday as Philadelphia Eagles faithful made their presence felt in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders fans look up for the ball after a score versus the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a score over the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Philadelphia Eagles fan Caroline Miller of Miami plays cornhole with Raiders fan Randy Stober of Las Vegas while tailgating before their teams play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aaron Starr of Philadelphia eats a Philadelphia cheesesteak while tailgating before the Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Erica Miller of Philadelphia, from left, Aaron Starr of Philadelphia, Caroline Miller of Miami, and Jennifer Kern of Las Vegas tailgate before the Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Eagles fans are one of the best traveling fan bases in the NFL, so it should have been no surprise, especially for the team’s first go-round in Las Vegas.

Cheers were almost as loud for Philadelphia on big plays as they were for the hometown Raiders, with Eagles fans sitting in all portions of the stadium, including in the infamous Black Hole, located in the south end zone. Philly fans even broke out in their fight song, “Fly Eagles Fly,” when the Eagles scored the game’s first touchdown.

Secondary ticket outlet TickPick said the game was the most expensive Week 7 game, fetching an average selling price of $537. That is 40 percent higher than the next most expensive game, the Seahawks-Saints with a $383 average selling price.

Of those who purchased tickets to the Raiders-Eagles, 33 percent had a Pennsylvania zip code.

Many fans from the Philadelphia area said it was a no-brainer to make the trip to catch their team against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

“We try to go to one game every year and when this one hit we looked and went ‘Oh we’re going to Vegas and the new stadium, we gotta go see what they’re doing there,” James Griffth, Wilmington, Delaware, resident said. “It’s like one massive tailgate for the entire weekend. This has been like four days of tailgating, we’ve basically been tailgating since we showed up.”

Griffith and his wife, Meagan McDonald, frequent Las Vegas often and even got married here. With their twice annual trips to Las Vegas they’ve seen that Las Vegas is a worthy pro sports town.

“It’s amazing,” McDonald said. “The weekend we got married the Golden Knights were in the Stanley Cup Finals and we almost went to that because we’re sports fans,” McDonald said. “But being here for our team is amazing, it’s a different feeling.”

Phans of Philly is a business that sets up all inclusive road game trips for Eagles fans and owner Joe DiBiaggio said they had about 1,000 people booked for this trip.

“Coming off the pandemic, people were a little eager to travel,” DiBiaggio said. “With Vegas being on the schedule for a couple of years I think people were looking forward to it and we had a huge demand.”

DiBiagio said they received 400 deposits for the game before the scheduled date for the game was released. Along with the all inclusive trip, Phans of Philly organized a tailgate zone for fans to meet up and prepare for the game Sunday morning.

One of those fans at the tailgate, Ryan Frost, from Conshokocken, Pennsylvania, said he doesn’t come to Las Vegas often, but he had to make the trip for his team.

“We go on a road trip every year and as soon as they announced Las Vegas I circled my calendar,” Frost said. “I haven’t been here in 10 or 12 years… It’s (Las Vegas) the best city, man, so why not put a football game in the middle of it. It’s a party town here.”

With the heavy Eagles presence Griffith said he knows Raiders fans are passionate and he just hoped that Philly fans would represent appropriately.

“We can take out some of the crowd noise and make sure that everybody knows that we’re here,” Griffith said. “We’re here, we know it’s your home, but we’re here.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.