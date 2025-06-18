Embattled ex-Raiders’ 1st-round pick gets another chance in NFL

Cornerback Damon Arnette was released by the Raiders in 2021 after a video surfaced of him brandishing a weapon and threatening to kill an unidentified individual.

‘I wish I could turn back the hands of time’: Ruggs speaks after fatal Las Vegas DUI crash

Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season. General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has signed with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

Arnette, a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2020, lasted less than two seasons with the club and has not played in the NFL since 2021.

After being released by the Raiders, Arnette spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He did not play a game with either team.

The Chiefs released Arnette in January 2022 after he was arrested on gun and drug charges in Las Vegas. Arnette resurfaced this year with the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League.

He had 18 tackles, one sack and an interception return for a touchdown with the Roughnecks, planting himself back on the NFL radar.

Arnette said he’s a changed man off the field.

“I’m 28 years old right now with three kids, with a mom and dad that loves me and has my back right now,” Arnette told Houston’s KPRC 2. “With coaches, I feel like I’ve proved a complete turnaround. All the coaches that have been with me right now, I feel like their words would be more valuable because I’ve said a lot of things in the past. What I would say is what they see on film, that’s me being out of commission for three years.

“I’m a dawg on the field. I’m more of a professional now than I ever was before. I wasn’t a professional before. I was just a dawg. I found professionalism and a calm state of mind. I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”

Arnette was one of two Raiders’ first-round picks in 2020 who fizzled out before the completion of their second seasons. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs, drafted No. 12, was released a week before Arnette after a crash for which he was convicted of DUI resulting in a death and reckless driving.

