Embattled ex-Raiders’ 1st-round pick gets another chance in NFL
Cornerback Damon Arnette was released by the Raiders in 2021 after a video surfaced of him brandishing a weapon and threatening to kill an unidentified individual.
Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has signed with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.
Arnette, a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2020, lasted less than two seasons with the club and has not played in the NFL since 2021.
The Raiders released Arnette in 2021 when a video surfaced on social media of Arnette brandishing a weapon and threatening to kill an unidentified individual.
After being released by the Raiders, Arnette spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He did not play a game with either team.
The Chiefs released Arnette in January 2022 after he was arrested on gun and drug charges in Las Vegas. Arnette resurfaced this year with the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League.
He had 18 tackles, one sack and an interception return for a touchdown with the Roughnecks, planting himself back on the NFL radar.
Arnette said he’s a changed man off the field.
“I’m 28 years old right now with three kids, with a mom and dad that loves me and has my back right now,” Arnette told Houston’s KPRC 2. “With coaches, I feel like I’ve proved a complete turnaround. All the coaches that have been with me right now, I feel like their words would be more valuable because I’ve said a lot of things in the past. What I would say is what they see on film, that’s me being out of commission for three years.
“I’m a dawg on the field. I’m more of a professional now than I ever was before. I wasn’t a professional before. I was just a dawg. I found professionalism and a calm state of mind. I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”
Arnette was one of two Raiders’ first-round picks in 2020 who fizzled out before the completion of their second seasons. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs, drafted No. 12, was released a week before Arnette after a crash for which he was convicted of DUI resulting in a death and reckless driving.
