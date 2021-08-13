Everything you need to know for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

Over a year after its completion and sitting idle for the 2020 NFL season, Allegiant Stadium is finally going to get a taste of Vegas Nation.

Raider fans take in the action during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Raiderettes perform during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raider fans take in the action during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans are set to flock to the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility Saturday for the Raiders’ 6 p.m. preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.

With the game just the fourth large event at the stadium, many fans will be attending for the first time.

Here’s what every Raider — or Seahawks fan—needs to know ahead of taking in a game at Allegiant Stadium.

Traffic

Yes, there will be traffic.

Anytime you cram 65,000 people in a specific area there’s no way around gridlock on surrounding roads.

Plan ahead to ensure the arrival time one has in mind. Most event attendees arrive via Russell Road, so be prepared for the bulk of the traffic to be there.

Remember on event days, Polaris Avenue is northbound traffic only and Dean Martin Drive is southbound traffic only.

Parking

There are 35,000 parking spaces within a mile of the stadium, so planning ahead and knowing the location of a specific lot and how to get there is crucial. Check the parking map on Allegiant Stadium’s website to check the location of each lot and plan accordingly.

Ride hailing

If hailing an Uber or Lyft is the preferred way to get to and from the stadium, be sure to note the preferred drop-off sites.

The stadium’s main rideshare lot moved from its initial location and is now located on Dean Martin Drive just north of Hacienda Avenue. Riders can also get dropped off at the Luxor or Mandalay Bay and walk to the stadium over the Hacienda bridge, which is closed to vehicle traffic on game days.

Taxi/general drop off

Those arriving to the stadium via taxi or are being dropped off by a friend or family member are asked to do so at Diablo and Procyon. Accessible from Valley View Boulevard, the designated area has a gated walking path to the stadium, only open on event days.

Hacienda Bridge

Those choosing to walk over the Hacienda bridge from the Las Vegas Strip won’t be alone, as it was estimated that more than 20,000 concertgoers were said to have used it for the July 10 Garth Brooks show.

Officials added more shade tents and water areas near the bridge to ensure the safety of event attendees and employees.

RTC’s Game Day Express

If driving yourself to the game isn’t appealing, the Regional Transportation Commission offers its Game Day Express bus service.

For $2 each way, guests can get a ride on a RTC bus from five locations: Green Valley Ranch, M Resort, Santa Fe Station, Red Rock Resort and Boulder Station.

The service begins 30 minutes prior to gates opening. The service will run every 30 minutes. Buses will depart the stadium 20-30 minutes after the game ends. The pickup drop-off area is near Gate 10 at the stadium, located off Dean Martin Drive.

Tailgating

Tailgating will be in full effect at Allegiant Stadium including at the about 2,700 parking spaces surrounding the facility that allow tailgating.

Lots open four hours ahead of kickoff, meaning 2 p.m. for Saturday’s game, with only fans who purchased parking passes for the lots able to tailgate.

Aside from the fan-based tailgates, across the Hacienda bridge lies another pregame spot. MGM Resorts’ 130,000- square-foot Bud Light Beer Garden will feature a bevy of offerings for fans to enjoy.

For those looking to place a bet ahead of the game you can do that too, as there are BetMGM suites located on site.

Food options

Once inside, fans will find the stadium offers several food choices, from standard stadium fare to offerings from many local vendors.

Here are a few of the food choices: BBQ Mexicana (Section 122 an 314); Rollin Smoke BBQ (Section 124); Capriotti’s (Section 220); Pizza Rock (section 342, Twitch Lounge and Modelo Cantina); Evel Pies (Section 316); Ferraro’s (Section 327); FukuBurger (Section 128).

What’s not allowed inside

Once fans have had their tailgating fix outside the stadium and are ready to journey inside, they should be aware of the item that won’t be allowed in.

Large bags, weapons, projectiles, outside food and beverages, strollers, or laptops. Sticks, drones, commercial audio devices, non-service dogs and noise maker fireworks are also prohibited.

Clear bags, fanny packs, 1 gallon freezer bags and clutches not larger than 4.4 inches by 6.5 inches are permitted. There are multiple bag check areas located across the street from the stadium if one needs to check in a bag larger than allowed.

Must-see features

Coors Light Landing

The Coors Light Landing surrounding the Al Davis Memorial torch is a must-see for all in attendance. Fans can grab a drink at the bar at the base of the torch, while taking in the views of the Las Vegas Strip through the massive lanai doors. With temperatures forecast to be over 100 degrees for kickoff, don’t expect the doors to be open Saturday night.

Wall of Fame

Located on the 200 concourse, the Raiders wall of fame features each member of the Silver and Black enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The area serves as a great picture spot to post to the preferred social media platform.

Wynn Field Club

If you want the nightclub experience at a game, the 11,000-square-foot Wynn Field club is the way to go. Located in the north end zone, fans can get VIP admission to the space for $150, on top of the price of a game ticket.

Or if going big is in your playbook, table reservation with bottle service is also available for varying prices, starting at a $3,000 minimum spend.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.