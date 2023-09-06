Ex-Raider Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay player, retires

Carl Nassib, who came out in 2021 as a member of the Raiders, was the first openly gay player to play a regular-season game in the NFL.

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) hits the tackle posts during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) takes the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) takes down Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib answers a question during a news conference following their NFL training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze,” Nassib wrote on Instagram. “It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State.

“Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay.