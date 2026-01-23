Ex-Raider’s death at homeless encampment ruled a homicide

A medical examiner says the former defensive lineman died from “blunt head trauma and stab wounds” at a homeless encampment.

LOS ANGELES — A medical examiner says former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson has died from “blunt head trauma and stab wounds” at a homeless encampment.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says the 55-year-old Johnson was pronounced dead Wednesday after being found unconscious. His death was ruled a homicide and is being investigated.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick by New England in 1993. He spent time with the Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson played in 15 games for the Raiders in 1997.

He had 43 tackles, including seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in two years with Philadelphia.