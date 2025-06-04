Ex-Raiders defensive end has jersey displayed in Smithsonian

Ex-Raiders player Carl Nassib, who became the first openly gay active NFL player in 2021, is being honored by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Raiders’ season win total on the rise at Las Vegas sportsbooks

What to watch in Raiders’ 3rd week of OTAs: Is TE ready to break out?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Former Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who became the first openly gay active NFL player in 2021, is being honored by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington.

The No. 94 jersey Nassib wore in the 2021 season opener on Sept. 13 is on display in a new Smithsonian exhibit. It was his first NFL regular-season game after coming out.

Nassib came up with a key strip sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Raiders’ overtime victory.

The jersey is now in the museum’s “Entertainment Nation” display.

“I thought it was really important that gay stories get told and remembered,” Nassib told the Washington Post.

Nassib played two seasons with the Raiders in 2020 and 2021 before finishing his career in 2022 with the Buccaneers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.