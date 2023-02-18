Ex-Raiders player arrested on human trafficking, gang charges

Former Raiders defensive back Eric Johnson was indicted last week by a grand jury in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for alleged gang and human trafficking activity.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Eric Johnson (41) celebrates after a play during Super Bowl XXXVII Jan. 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48â€“21. (Allen Kee via AP)

Former Raiders defensive back Eric Johnson, who played six seasons in the NFL in the early 2000s, was indicted last week by a grand jury in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for alleged gang and human trafficking activity.

Johnson, 46, is among eight people accused of trafficking four women and one girl, along with other gang-related charges. He has been in Gwinnett County Jail since his arrest in November.

Johnson played with the Raiders from 2000 to 2003. He returned a blocked punt 13 yards for a touchdown in their loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003.

He also played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2004 and Arizona Cardinals in 2005.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

