Ex-Raiders QB announces retirement in stunning statement

The Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns announced his retirement Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts during an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) take the field with teammates versus the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Derek Carr, the quarterback who holds most of the Raiders passing records, announced his retirement Saturday.

Carr, who spent the last two seasons with the Saints, is stepping away from football due to the lingering effects of a shoulder injury he suffered late last season.

“In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder,” the Saints said in a social media post. “It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand injury sustained during play on December 8, 2024. Derek immediately contacted the Saints Medical Team.”

“Eventually, medical scans determined objectively that Derek sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.

“Since that time, Derek, his representation, the Saints Medical Team and outside medical experts have worked together to determine the best path forward. Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed.

“Upon consultation with his wife, Heather, Derek has decided it is in the best interests of both his family and the Saints organization to retire from the National Football League.”

Carr was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 and spent nine years with the franchise. He was there for the team’s last six seasons in Oakland and their first three in Las Vegas. He holds the club records for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217) and completions (3,201).

Carr, in a statement released by the Saints, expressed gratitude for his career.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” Carr said. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

