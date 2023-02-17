56°F
Raiders News

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with another NFL team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game again ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, now a free agent after being released Tuesday, will reportedly visit with the New York Jets this weekend.

The Jets appear to be a good fit for Carr, who fills their need for an accomplished veteran quarterback. In turn, the Jets offer Carr a promising young roster, including a defense that gave up the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL this season at 18.6.

It will be the second visit Carr has made with a team interested in his services after talking to the Saints last week. His two-day meeting with the Saints came as a member of the Raiders, who were hoping to trade their longtime quarterback to New Orleans. Carr, though, would not budge on waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal.

The Raiders outright released him two days later.

Carr has connections to the Jets, as Todd Downing, their new passing game coordinator, was Carr’s quarterback coach with the Raiders from 2015 to 2016 and his offensive coordinator in 2017.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

