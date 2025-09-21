Ex-Raiders QB sparks Commanders to victory over former team
Marcus Mariota, starting for injured star quarterback Jayden Daniels, was efficient in running the offense in the Washington Commanders’ win over the Raiders on Sunday.
LANDOVER, Md. — Former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to a 41-24 victory over his former team Sunday.
Mariota, starting in place of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the game with a knee injury, passed for 207 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 40 yards with one touchdown.
Mariota scored the first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run. The drive was set up by a 69-yard return by Deebo Samuel on the opening kickoff.
Tre Tucker was the lone bright spot for the Raiders (1-2). He scored all three of their touchdowns, on receptions of 10, 10 and 61 yards, and finished with eight catches for 145 yards.
The Raiders were torched for big plays on special teams and defense.
Along with Samuel’s kickoff return, Jaylin Lane returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Commanders (2-1) a 27-10 lead.
Late in the first half, Jeremy McNichols broke two tackles at the line of scrimmage and raced 60 yards for a touchdown to break a 10-10 tie.
Mariota hit Terry McLaurin for a 56-yard pass that set up Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 34-10 lead late in the third quarter.
With 2:05 to play, Mariota hit Luke McCaffrey for a 42-yard touchdown for the final points of the game.
The Raiders allowed 174 yards rushing and 259 total yards in the first half.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was under pressure all day and sacked five times. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.