89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Ex-Raiders QB sparks Commanders to victory over former team

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receive ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chris Moore (19) and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) can’t make a tackle as Washington Commanders q ...
Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) can’t make a tackle as Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) heads to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jaly ...
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96) during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) goes out to block against Washington Commanders nose tackle ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) goes out to block against Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs as his team’s sideline poi ...
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs as his team’s sideline points to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) hugs quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after he scores ...
Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) hugs quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after he scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shouts as back judge Jimmy Russell (82) and down judge Patrick ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shouts as back judge Jimmy Russell (82) and down judge Patrick Holt, left, during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shouts as back judge Jimmy Russell (82) and down judge Patrick ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shouts as back judge Jimmy Russell (82) and down judge Patrick Holt, left, during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) defends against Washington Commanders wide receiver Chris M ...
Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) defends against Washington Commanders wide receiver Chris Moore (19) during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of trainers after suf ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of trainers after suffering a head injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of a trainer after su ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of a trainer after suffering a head injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scores a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders li ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scores a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) defends during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during the first half o ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Las Vegas Raiders place-kicker Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates with teammates after a field goal ...
Las Vegas Raiders place-kicker Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates with teammates after a field goal during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw during the first half of NFL footba ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during the first half o ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during the first half o ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends as Washington Commanders running back Chr ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends as Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends as Washington Commanders running back Chr ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends as Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders ti ...
Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw during the first half of NFL footba ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown durin ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends as Washington Commanders running back Chr ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends as Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball as Las Vegas Raiders c ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) defends during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball as Las Vegas Raiders c ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) defends during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball during the first half o ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) holds on to the ball as Las Vegas Raiders ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) holds on to the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) defends during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) tries to get the ball after breaking up a pass ...
Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) tries to get the ball after breaking up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jac ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) tries to get past Las Vegas Raid ...
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) tries to get past Las Vegas Raiders defense during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerba ...
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with wide receiver Dont'e Thornt ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) and safety Will Harris (3) try to get the ball ...
Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) and safety Will Harris (3) try to get the ball after breaking up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) scores a touchdown during the first ha ...
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) breaks free from Las Vegas Raiders def ...
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) breaks free from Las Vegas Raiders defense and runs in a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs in a touchdown during the first h ...
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs in a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs in a touchdown during the first h ...
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs in a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw during the first half of NFL footba ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll shakes hands with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the ...
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll shakes hands with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders safety Quan ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws during the first half of NFL football game ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Ho ...
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with Washington Commanders tigh ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tries to tackle Las Vegas Raiders quarterbac ...
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tries to tackle Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scores a touchdown during the first half o ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scores a touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) adjusts his helmet during the team’s pract ...
Raiders inactives: Cornerback out against Commanders
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Charger ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3
Raiders minority owner and Fox football analyst Tom Brady talks at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, ...
Hill: Perception outweighs reality in Tom Brady drama
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks. Tackle by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilm ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2025 - 1:10 pm
 

LANDOVER, Md. — Former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to a 41-24 victory over his former team Sunday.

Mariota, starting in place of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the game with a knee injury, passed for 207 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 40 yards with one touchdown.

Mariota scored the first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run. The drive was set up by a 69-yard return by Deebo Samuel on the opening kickoff.

Tre Tucker was the lone bright spot for the Raiders (1-2). He scored all three of their touchdowns, on receptions of 10, 10 and 61 yards, and finished with eight catches for 145 yards.

The Raiders were torched for big plays on special teams and defense.

Along with Samuel’s kickoff return, Jaylin Lane returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Commanders (2-1) a 27-10 lead.

Late in the first half, Jeremy McNichols broke two tackles at the line of scrimmage and raced 60 yards for a touchdown to break a 10-10 tie.

Mariota hit Terry McLaurin for a 56-yard pass that set up Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 34-10 lead late in the third quarter.

With 2:05 to play, Mariota hit Luke McCaffrey for a 42-yard touchdown for the final points of the game.

The Raiders allowed 174 yards rushing and 259 total yards in the first half.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was under pressure all day and sacked five times. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES