Ex-Raiders quarterback agrees to terms with Falcons

With the Falcons trading starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, former Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota should get a chance to start in Atlanta.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) carries the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Mariota spent two seasons in Las Vegas as the backup to Derek Carr, completing 18 of 30 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown.

With the Falcons trading longtime starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Mariota should get a chance to start in Atlanta, where he will be reunited with coach Arthur Smith, a former offensive assistant in Tennessee when Mariota played for the Titans.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.