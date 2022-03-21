66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Ex-Raiders quarterback agrees to terms with Falcons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 1:39 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2022 - 1:42 pm
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) carries the football against the Los Angeles Chargers du ...
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) carries the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Mariota spent two seasons in Las Vegas as the backup to Derek Carr, completing 18 of 30 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown.

With the Falcons trading longtime starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Mariota should get a chance to start in Atlanta, where he will be reunited with coach Arthur Smith, a former offensive assistant in Tennessee when Mariota played for the Titans.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
Raiders’ aggressive revamping of roster figures to continue
Raiders’ aggressive revamping of roster figures to continue
3
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
4
New Raider Davante Adams thanks Packers organization, fans
New Raider Davante Adams thanks Packers organization, fans
5
Raiders notebook: Cornerback excited about new team
Raiders notebook: Cornerback excited about new team
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST