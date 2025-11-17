52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Ex-Raiders quarterback to appear on ‘ManningCast’ on ‘MNF’

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the N ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
More Stories
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jagua ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Cowboys on ‘Monday Night Football’
Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) puts on his helmet during the team’s practice at the Int ...
3 things to watch in Raiders-Cowboys ‘MNF’ clash
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith warms up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL foot ...
Sharp bettors back side in Raiders-Cowboys ‘Monday Night Football’ game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during an NFL football game against the A ...
Raiders-Cowboys preview: Dallas visits Las Vegas for 1st time on ‘MNF’
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2025 - 7:15 am
 
Updated November 17, 2025 - 7:24 am

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be a featured guest on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “ManningCast” telecast of the Raiders-Cowboys game on “Monday Night Football.”

Food celebrity Guy Fieri, a longtime Raiders fan who attended UNLV, also will join the Mannings’ broadcast for the game at Allegiant Stadium.

“ManningCast” began in 2021. The Raiders and the Ravens were the first teams featured, as Las Vegas defeated Baltimore 33-27 in overtime in the season opener. It was the Raiders’ first game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

Carr played nine seasons with the Raiders and threw for 35,222 yards and 257 touchdowns. He was released after the 2022 season and played the final two seasons of his career with the Saints.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES