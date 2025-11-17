Ex-Raiders quarterback to appear on ‘ManningCast’ on ‘MNF’

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be a featured guest on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “ManningCast” telecast of the Raiders-Cowboys game on “Monday Night Football.”

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Food celebrity Guy Fieri, a longtime Raiders fan who attended UNLV, also will join the Mannings’ broadcast for the game at Allegiant Stadium.

“ManningCast” began in 2021. The Raiders and the Ravens were the first teams featured, as Las Vegas defeated Baltimore 33-27 in overtime in the season opener. It was the Raiders’ first game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

Carr played nine seasons with the Raiders and threw for 35,222 yards and 257 touchdowns. He was released after the 2022 season and played the final two seasons of his career with the Saints.

