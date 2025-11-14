Ex-Raiders share ‘Monday Night Football’ memories: ‘It’s always special’

From Rich Gannon to Eric Allen, some recent Raiders greats share their favorite “Monday Night Football” memories ahead of the showdown with the Cowboys.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll enters the field through the fog to face the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) enters the field through the fog to face the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland Raiders cornerback Eric Allen (21) almost intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs' Sylvester Morris (84) in the second quarter in this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon tiptoes into the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter after escaping a diving tackle from Indianapolis Colts' Tyrone Poole and teammate Dwight Hollier (56), Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in Indianapolis. The Raiders won 38-31. (AP Photo/Indianapolis Star, Matt Detrich) MATT DETRICH

Whether you grew up with Howard Cosell, Don Meredith and Frank Gifford on the call or the broadcast booths featuring Al Michaels, Jon Gruden, John Madden, Mike Tirico and many others, “Monday Night Football” has been an institution for American sports fans for six decades.

The stage it’s provided has helped create some of the most memorable moments in NFL history.

Running back Bo Jackson’s annihilation of Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth on his way to a Raiders touchdown in 1987 would have been great theatre no matter what day the game was played. The fact it unfolded in prime time made the play iconic.

Every player who’s ever laced up a pair of cleats dreams of playing on “Monday Night Football.” The Raiders have participated once this year, losing 20-9 to the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 15 as part of a Week 2 doubleheader.

They’ll have the stage all to themselves this week when they host the Cowboys on Monday at Allegiant Stadium. And while the current members of the team will try to downplay the matchup, there’s no doubt it’s a game several players have circled on their calendars.

“It’s always special on Monday night,” former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morisson said. “It’s the last game of the week. Monday under the lights. The whole world is watching.”

“Monday Night Football was the regular-season showcase,” Hall of Fame cornerback Eric Allen said. “A time to make a statement as a team and individual.”

Great memories

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson grew up in Sealy, Texas, listening to Cosell, Meredith and Gifford call “Monday Night Football.” He hoped that one day they’d be saying his name.

“I remember (listening to) Howard Cosell thinking, ‘Man, if I ever play pro football, I’d like him to do one of my games,’” Dickerson said.

Former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy was thinking the same thing growing up in San Diego. Cosell’s larger-than-life persona made every event he called must-see TV.

“You always remembered the voice of Howard Cosell,” Kennedy said.

Dickerson’s dream, of course, ended up coming true. It led to a memory he cherishes to this day.

The former SMU star, while playing for the Rams in 1984, was waiting to get on an elevator two days before his team played the Falcons in Atlanta. Dickerson saw a beaming Cosell standing right in front of him as soon as the elevator doors slid open.

The two exchanged pleasantries, talked about Dickerson’s college days in the “Pony Express” backfield and then looked ahead to the upcoming matchup.

“I can’t wait to call your game,” Cosell said.

“I can’t wait, either,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson had another opportunity to play a “Monday Night Football” game with the Colts on Oct. 31, 1988. The game came one year after he was traded from the Rams on Halloween night. It was also the first Monday night game held in Indianapolis.

Dickerson made a statement by rushing for 159 yards and four touchdowns on just 21 carries in a 55-23 win. His numbers would have been even gaudier if the Colts, who led 45-10 at halftime, didn’t limit him to three carries in the second half.

“They took me out of the game!” Dickerson said.

It just means a little more

The Raiders have insisted this week they’re treating Monday like any other game.

“It’s exciting, of course,” rookie running back Ashton Jeanty said. “But it’s still just another game, another opportunity to go out there and win.”

Their predecessors don’t believe it.

Everyone understands how special of an opportunity it is to play with all your family and friends watching around the country, not to mention all the other players and coaches in the NFL, several of whom are good friends or fierce rivals.

“All eyes are on us,” Allen said.

That means everything from how you play to how you look is under a bigger microscope.

“On ‘Monday Night Football,’ the uniform had a little something extra,” Allen said. “And the glove and cleats combination was right out of the Nike box.”

That doesn’t necessarily add any extra motivation. Players are well aware of closely every snap is scrutinized in the NFL. But the “Monday Night Football” spotlight just shines a bit brighter.

“Everyone is watching around the league. The energy and excitement levels are high,” former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon said. “It’s a chance to showcase your team’s talents.”

Greatest memory

“Monday Night Football” was an important part of the story of the Raiders’ last Super Bowl team featuring Allen, Kennedy and Gannon.

They won their first four games of the 2002 season but then dropped the next four, including two in overtime.

The Raiders, with their campaign teetering, traveled to Denver to play the Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” They knew the outcome could make or break their season.

“We needed to give the fan base in Oakland something to cheer about back home,” Allen said.

The Raiders took an early 3-0 lead, but the Broncos drove to the 3-yard line near the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Brian Griese threw to running back Clinton Portis on second down in the hopes of scoring a go-ahead touchdown.

Safety Rod Woodson jumped the route and snatched the ball out of the air. The Hall of Famer ran all the way to the end zone to give the Raiders a 10-0 lead.

“A transformational play,” Gannon said.

The Raiders thrashed the Broncos 34-10 and finished the season with seven wins in their last eight games. They proceeded to roll through the AFC playoffs before losing Super Bowl 37 to the Buccaneers.

“That play turned our season around,” Kennedy said.

The fact it happened on “Monday Night Football” made it even more special.

The Raiders (2-7) know they won’t kickstart a Super Bowl run against the Cowboys (3-5-1) this week. But they do have the chance to provide their fans — and the national audience watching at home — with a jolt of excitement thanks to the platform the game will provide.

“So many wonderful memories,” Gannon said. “Winning in Denver in 2002 after losing four straight nail-biters was pretty cool.”

