Ex-Raiders starting quarterback to sign with AFC West rival
Quarterback Gardner Minshew, who played last season for the Raiders, agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
Minshew began last season as the Raiders’ starter but was benched after five games. He returned two weeks later when Aidan O’Connell suffered a broken thumb, but was lost to a season-ending broken collarbone in Week 10.
Minshew threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He was released Wednesday by the Raiders.
