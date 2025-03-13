Ex-Raiders starting quarterback to sign with AFC West rival

Quarterback Gardner Minshew, who played last season for the Raiders, agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Raiders say goodbye to veteran QB, center on 1st day of free agency

Raiders come to terms with free-agent running back

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Bronco won 29-19. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to throw the ball during the second half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the second half of the NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is headed to an AFC West rival.

Minshew, who played last season for the Raiders, agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Minshew began last season as the Raiders’ starter but was benched after five games. He returned two weeks later when Aidan O’Connell suffered a broken thumb, but was lost to a season-ending broken collarbone in Week 10.

Minshew threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He was released Wednesday by the Raiders.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.